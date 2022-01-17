Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the December 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $0.47 on Monday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.05.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44,540 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oragenics during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oragenics during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oragenics during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

