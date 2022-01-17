Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the December 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $0.47 on Monday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.05.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
