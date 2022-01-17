Orbit Chain (ORC) Hits Market Capitalization of $256.91 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $256.91 million and $769,899.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00056786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

ORC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 585,198,076 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.