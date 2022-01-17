Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after buying an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,420,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $529.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $612.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.23 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

