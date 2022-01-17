Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 130 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

Shares of TMUS opened at $108.52 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.30.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

