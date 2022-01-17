Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $80.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

