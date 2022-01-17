Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after buying an additional 57,645 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,359,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,340,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 143,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $54.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $55.96.

