ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,700 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the December 15th total of 667,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 729.5 days.

ORXCF stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. ORIX has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

