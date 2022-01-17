Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,123,000 after buying an additional 163,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,324,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,670,000 after buying an additional 178,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,399,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after buying an additional 680,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $76.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

