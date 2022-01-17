Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Short Interest Up 101.9% in December

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 101.9% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

OCDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

Shares of OCDX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 174,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,130. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

