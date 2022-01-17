Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 4.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,694 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $124.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $137.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.73.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

