Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OSI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.69. 32,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,410. Osiris Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSI. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 245.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

