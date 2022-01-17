Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

Owens Corning stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.54. The company had a trading volume of 806,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,220. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.44 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,765,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

