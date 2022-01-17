Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $13.60 Million Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,277,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 199,998 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $13,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

FAX stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

