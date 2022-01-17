Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Altria Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,250,000 after purchasing an additional 736,625 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.81 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

