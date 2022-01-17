Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after buying an additional 5,768,683 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,453,269 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,119,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP opened at $49.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.