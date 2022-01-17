Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,008,000.

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.78 and a 1-year high of $46.88.

