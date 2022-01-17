Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR stock opened at $160.06 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,278 shares of company stock valued at $11,574,511. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

