Oxygen 24 Hour Volume Hits $512,276.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $21.53 million and $512,276.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

