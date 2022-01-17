Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Down 40.4% in December

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 11,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PTN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.41. 1,365,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,380. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.