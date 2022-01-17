Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Cerner by 10.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $92.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

