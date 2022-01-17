Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $12.60 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,679 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,111,000 after buying an additional 991,964 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $46,911,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after purchasing an additional 667,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of HRL opened at $49.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

