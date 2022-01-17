Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $14.34 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Tapestry worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 56.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $34,125,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 867.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,355,000 after acquiring an additional 522,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

