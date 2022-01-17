Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 27,327 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,994,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atkore by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 14.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 682,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,459,000 after purchasing an additional 86,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Atkore by 13.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 632,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after purchasing an additional 72,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $103.17 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $118.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

