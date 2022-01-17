Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 1,968.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 782,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744,274 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GT stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.00. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

