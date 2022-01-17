Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. FMR LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 612.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 79.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL opened at $192.92 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $97.39 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.44. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 0.86.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.60, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,811 shares of company stock worth $5,373,979. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

