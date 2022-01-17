Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,186,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.24.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

