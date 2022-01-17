Parachute Market Capitalization Hits $980,733.94 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Parachute has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $980,733.94 and approximately $210,510.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00040141 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

