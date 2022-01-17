Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $187.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

