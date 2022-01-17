Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 153.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $131.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

