Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.39 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

