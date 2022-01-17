Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,290,000 after purchasing an additional 733,428 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

