Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BASE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,863,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,846,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,808,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

BASE opened at $20.20 on Monday. Couchbase Inc has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE).

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.