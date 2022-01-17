Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pinterest by 7,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,459 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,413 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,027 shares of company stock valued at $21,129,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

