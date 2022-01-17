Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Up 147.7% in December

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, a growth of 147.7% from the December 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,680.0 days.

PRRWF opened at $31.80 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19.

PRRWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

