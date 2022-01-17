Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $104.13 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

