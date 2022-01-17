Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $99.15 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.68.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

