Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 22,185 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,185 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 80.8% in the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $79.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

