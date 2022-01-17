Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Down 46.2% in December

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, CFO Walter Rusnak purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $68,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.01.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.