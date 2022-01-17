Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $360.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paycom’s latest quarterly results reflect continued growth despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its revenues increased mainly driven by new client additions and continued focus on cross selling to existing clients. The company’s differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings are helping it win new customers. Further, solutions like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, its near-term results are likely to be affected by headcount reductions across its client base due to the pandemic. Moreover, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to the lower interest rates. Intensifying competition in the space remains concern.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $655.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $565.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $512.86.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $333.99 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 113.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $425.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $3,832,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

