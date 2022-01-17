PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 57,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist reduced their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.41.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $178.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $175.40 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.