Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut Paysafe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Paysafe from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. Analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 13.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 10.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

