PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 126,500 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up about 2.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 594.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after buying an additional 4,168,014 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 159,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,908,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,860. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

