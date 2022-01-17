PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 7,170 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,522 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 3.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

NYSE TD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.64. 1,878,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,310. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

