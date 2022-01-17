PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 21,380 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,380 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 175,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 32,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,130. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

