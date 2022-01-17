PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes $714,000 Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HGV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.