Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,438 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $103,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 22.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 107,801 shares of company stock worth $9,553,661 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $31.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $166.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.24.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

