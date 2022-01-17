Pendle Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Pendle has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $36.77 million and $873,947.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.02 or 0.07616737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.60 or 0.99928954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007738 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

