Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Acquires 36,840 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline comprises approximately 2.1% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $16,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,944 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,300,000 after acquiring an additional 282,409 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $45.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $45.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

