Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Acquires 4,543 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after acquiring an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 531.8% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after acquiring an additional 502,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Unilever by 167.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after buying an additional 391,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $54.29 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

