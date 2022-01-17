Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,481 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,636,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $48.60 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

